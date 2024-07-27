CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Trading Down 10.4%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU – Get Free Report) fell 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.
About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.