CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Argus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

