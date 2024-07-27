Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $313,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,004,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,355,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PAYC opened at $164.03 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.38. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 234.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
