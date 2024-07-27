Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $313,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,004,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,355,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.7 %

PAYC opened at $164.03 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.38. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 234.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

