Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $182.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $125.68 and a 12-month high of $184.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

