Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $187.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $182.74 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $125.68 and a 52 week high of $184.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 28,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

