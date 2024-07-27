Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

CHKP opened at $182.74 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $125.68 and a twelve month high of $184.67. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

