Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed updated its FY24 guidance to $23.55-23.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.550-23.800 EPS.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $549.27 on Friday. Chemed has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $543.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

