Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

