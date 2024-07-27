China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,900 shares, an increase of 5,079.6% from the June 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Youzan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHNVF opened at C$0.01 on Friday. China Youzan has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.
China Youzan Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Youzan
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.