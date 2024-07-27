China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,900 shares, an increase of 5,079.6% from the June 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHNVF opened at C$0.01 on Friday. China Youzan has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Third Party Payment Services, Merchant Services, and Other. The company offers third party payment and related consultancy services; and an e-commerce platform with various Software as a Service (Saas) products and services.

