Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s current price.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after buying an additional 1,499,857 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.