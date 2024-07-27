Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

