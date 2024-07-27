Chubb Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.05.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $270.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.03 and its 200 day moving average is $253.42. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 52.9% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

