Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $295.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

CB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.05.

Chubb Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $270.28 on Thursday. Chubb has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

