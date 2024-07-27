Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Trading 5.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $145.44 and last traded at $144.39. 132,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 440,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.

The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Churchill Downs by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Churchill Downs by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

