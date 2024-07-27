CIBC Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$116.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$112.00.
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Insiders have sold a total of 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
