CIBC Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $193.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $182.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $592,392,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 591.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

