CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Stock Price Down 8%

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (OTC:CIMEF – Get Free Report) was down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 2,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

CIMC Enric Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

CIMC Enric Company Profile

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited provides transportation, storage, and processing equipment for the clean energy, chemicals, environmental, and liquid food industries worldwide. Its Clean Energy segment manufactures and operates equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of compressed natural gas and hydrogen trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, LPG trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas and hydrogen refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas and hydrogen industry, as well as internet of things intelligent operation and management platform under the Anjiehui brand.

