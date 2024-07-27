City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck Sells 7,244 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $895,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28. City Holding has a 52 week low of $86.56 and a 52 week high of $125.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

CHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 5.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in City during the 4th quarter valued at $10,953,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in City by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 88,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.