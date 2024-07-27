City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of City Office REIT worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE:CIO opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

