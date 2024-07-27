Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Boosted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $701,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,196,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,707,419.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,232 shares of company stock valued at $55,423,126. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -147.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

