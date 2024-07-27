CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $191.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Get CME Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.93. CME Group has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.