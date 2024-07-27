CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 332492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

