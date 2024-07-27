Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

KO stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 197,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

