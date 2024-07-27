Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the June 30th total of 396,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Color Star Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.21 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.