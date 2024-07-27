Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the June 30th total of 396,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Color Star Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.21 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
