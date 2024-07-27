Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,447 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Comerica by 1,159.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $1,764,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

NYSE:CMA opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

