Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.0 %

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.