Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.0 %
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
