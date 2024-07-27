Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.89.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$14.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$6.85 and a 12-month high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$63,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Insiders have sold 153,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,133 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

