ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNOB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.