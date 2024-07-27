ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CNOBP opened at $20.67 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
