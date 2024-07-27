Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,654 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.