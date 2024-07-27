Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 207.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239,887 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,081,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $281,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $281,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CORT opened at $35.60 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

