Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

Get Core & Main alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,752. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.