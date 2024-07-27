Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $247,721,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after buying an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

