Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Cousins Properties worth $561,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 8.2 %

CUZ stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

