Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.38. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

