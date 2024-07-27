Covestor Ltd Acquires 192 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 154.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $21,375,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth $11,501,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,749,000 after acquiring an additional 63,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Brink’s by 157.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 60,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of BCO opened at $108.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

