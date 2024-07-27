Covestor Ltd Acquires 227 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 121.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Matador Resources by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after buying an additional 285,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.