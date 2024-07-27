Covestor Ltd Acquires 298 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) by 14,900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $144.11 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $146.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.