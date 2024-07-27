Covestor Ltd Acquires 298 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 14,900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $144.11 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $146.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

