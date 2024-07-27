Covestor Ltd Buys 1,571 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 376.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Sonos by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,762 shares of company stock worth $1,612,771. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

