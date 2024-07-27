Covestor Ltd Grows Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.