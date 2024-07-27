Covestor Ltd Has $26,000 Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 299.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $8,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $58.50.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

