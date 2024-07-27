Covestor Ltd Has $27,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,852,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 539,534 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after acquiring an additional 510,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,037,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

