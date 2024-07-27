Covestor Ltd Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Trading Up 4.1 %

POWL stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $209.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.