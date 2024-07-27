Covestor Ltd Has $30,000 Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 150.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Crane were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

CR stock opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

