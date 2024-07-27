Covestor Ltd Has $30,000 Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,497,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,943,000 after buying an additional 707,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $8,775,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the first quarter worth $10,212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 3,100.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 405,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 393,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,155,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,394,000 after purchasing an additional 377,278 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $638.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

