Covestor Ltd Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after acquiring an additional 209,593 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RRR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $63.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

