Covestor Ltd Has $31,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

