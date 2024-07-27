Covestor Ltd Has $32,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.