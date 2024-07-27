Covestor Ltd Has $33,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in News by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 5,226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,769,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $7,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of News by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

