Covestor Ltd Has $34,000 Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.81 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.